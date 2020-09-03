PDP meeting to discuss situation in J&K not allowed

Jammu, Sep 03: A meeting of the PDP was not allowed by the authorities. The meeting was called to discuss the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at 11 am, the first one since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

The PDP had sought permission for holding a meeting at its office in Srinagar, but without assigning any reasons, the meeting was not allowed said PDP general secretary Ghulam Nahi Lone Hanjura.

A report in The Tribune, while quoting Hanjura said that when he informed them that he had sought permission from the authorities for such a meeting, the police told him that he could not move out as he was under house arrest.

He also said that his other colleagues too were not allowed to step out of their houses. The PDP had notified that it would hold a meeting at its party headquarters in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union Territory. It was also supposed to discuss the prolonged detention of its chief, Mehbooba Mufti.