    PDP leader quits, to join Bukhari led party

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 08: PDP leader and former minister Ashraf Mir resigned from the party and will join a new outfit being floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari.

    Bukhari, who also left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, is expected to announce the new formation here on Sunday.

    "Yes, I resigned from the PDP today and join Bhukhari led party," Mir told PTI.

    Mir, the former MLA from Sonwar, was a minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led cabinet. Mir had defeated NC leader Omar Abdullah in the 2014 assembly polls. Abdullah also contested from the Beerwah constituency in central Kashmir's Budgam district, which he won.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 9:14 [IST]
