    PDP expels Altaf Bukhari for anti-party activities

    By Pti
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 19: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir today expelled businessman-turned-politician and former minister Altaf Bukhari for anti-party activities.

    Businessman-turned-politician and former minister Altaf Bukhari. Courtesy: ANI news
    "Party today expelled Altaf Bukhari from the party for his anti-party activities," the party said in a tweet.

    "Party has been watching with concern the activities of Altaf Bukhari for quite some time and thereby (he) stands expelled from the basic membership of party," the party headed by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, added.

    Mr Bukhari won his maiden assembly election from Amira Kadal in 2014 and was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

    He was, however, dropped from the cabinet by Mehbooba Mufti when she took over after Mr Sayeed's death in 2016.

    Mr Bukhari was then made minister for Education in February 2017 and went on to become the finance minister of the state after Haseeb Drabu was expelled from the cabinet.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 21:16 [IST]
