PC Chacko quits as Delhi Congress in-charge, blames Sheila Dikshit for party's decline

New Delhi, Feb 12: Delhi's Congress in-charge PC Chako quit the party after the poor performance in polls on Wednesday.

This comes a day after party's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra also resigned after taking responsibility for the dismal electoral show.

"The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the CM. The emergence of a new party, AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP," Chacko told ANI.

That didn't go down well with Milind Deora, a Congress leader from Mumbai.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician and administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. She dedicated her life to Congress and the people of Delhi," said Deora in a Tweet.

The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and reduced its vote share from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent this time.

The Congress did not win any seat in the 2015 assembly elections but had managed to garner a 9.7 per cent vote share.