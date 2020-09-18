Paytm app removed from Google Play Store

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: Paytm has been pulled down from the Google Play Store. The app is not available for download for Android users and the decision by Google to pull the App from the store is said to be linked to Paytm's fantasy games offerings.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," a blogpost by Google said.

Google also said that it informs developers of the policy violation and removes the app as the course of action. The app will be restored on the Play Store once it adheres to the policy guidelines.

Paytm is however still available on the Apple App Store. There are no issues in the app's services reported so far. Paytm for Business app is still available on the Play Store.

