Govt presented full-fledged budget instead of interim one: Opposition slams BJP

‘Paying bribe to voters': Kharge

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kharge said the promises made by the BJP in this budget are mere poll sops and "jumlas", which will not be fulfilled as the BJP has a mandate to rule only till May this year.

"I would term today's budget as BJP's election manifesto," Kharge said.

"This is all being done for elections. I directly charge them of paying bribe to voters," he alleged.

Kharge said the BJP has not told the people on what they have achieved during their rule and how many promises it has fulfilled in its five years of government.

Budget an 'account of votes', not vote on account: Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram termed the union budget as an "account for votes" and not a "vote on account".

Chidambaram, who had presented the last interim budget in 2014, tore into the NDA II's interim budget and especially Goyal's bi-lingual speech while addressing the media.

He said those who did not know Hindi didn't understand half of the budget while those who did not know English didn't get to understand half as well. He said the government left people confused, at least for a day.

Whole exercise has turned out to be damp squib, castles in the air: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, while lauding the tax relief for the middle class, called the BJP-led government's last budget as 'fantasy language' and said that 'castles are being constructed in the air' by the government.

Talking to media outside the Parliament shortly after Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the budget in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said that the exercise has turned out to be a 'damp squib'.

"The whole exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. We have seen one good thing that is a tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?" Tharoor said.

Rs. 17 a day an insult: Rahul Gandhi

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over sops for farmers in the budget 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said giving Rs 17-a-day to farmers is an insult.

"Dear NoMo,5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving the Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for," the Congress president said in a statement on Twitter.

‘Budget of desperation by govt past expiry date’: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has slammed the interim budget for 2019-20 and has described it as a budget by a government that will be past its expiry date within a month.

"The budget is a budget of desperation. It won't be implemented. The new government will decide and pass the new budget. This government will expire in a month. In a month this budget can't be implemented. The government has no moral authority to place a budget," she said addressing a press conference soon after finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the interim budget.