Payal Rohatgi held by Rajasthan police for making objectionable video on Motilal Nehru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, December 15: Former Bigg Boss reality TV contestant Payal Rohtagi on Sunday was arrested by the Rajasthan Police for making a video on Motilal Nehru, father of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Taking to Twitter, Rohatgi wrote: "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from Google. Freedom of Speech is a joke. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia".

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

Confirming the news, SP Mamta Gupta said, "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case registered."

This is not the first time, Rohatgi is known for making controversial comments often targeting Congress. Rohtagi, who has been away from the screen from a long time, calls herself a 'proud Hindu and a Ram Bhakt' as mentioned in her social media bio.

She had recently made headlines when she criticised the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state. After that, the actress aired her opinion about the Triple Talaq Ordinance and followed that up by expressing her opinions on ongoing social issues.