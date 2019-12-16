Payal Rohatgi denied bail over social media posts, to be in jail for 8 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 16: Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was on Monday sent to Bundi Central jail under judicial custody till December 24 after a local court rejected her bail application in the case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media.

She was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court a day after being brought to Bundi from her residence in Ahmedabad where she was detained, Bundi Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta told PTI. She was formally placed under arrest on Sunday night, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Bhupendra Sahay Saxena, Rohatgi's legal counselor, confirmed the rejection of the bail application but added that she would move the higher court for remedy.

The former Big Boss contestant had posted the objectionable content on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, on September 6 and 21 against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had submitted a complaint along with copies of the offensive content after which the case was registered against the actress.

The Congress member had alleged in the complaint against the actress that the objectionable content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity, religious hatred besides disgracing a woman's character. The actress was booked by Bundi police under the Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act on October 10. She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection.