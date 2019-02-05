Pay and stay scam: India gets consular access to 117 out of 129 detained students in US

New Delhi, Feb 05: India on Tuesday obtained consular access to 117 out of the 129 Indian students detained by US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for enrolling in a 'fake university'.

As many as 129 Indians are among the 130 foreign students arrested last week by US immigration authorities for enrolling at a fake university called Farmington University in Greater Detroit area, allegedly to remain in the US.

The Indian government has continued to closely monitor and take proactive measures to deal with the detention of Indian students, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Indian Embassy and Consulates have obtained consular access to the 117 of them, by proactively visiting 36 different detention sites through the length and breath of the country. Consular access to the remaining students, estimated at about a dozen, are continuing, including through the 24/7 helpline set up by the Embassy and outreach to the community.

As on date, our embassy and consulates have obtained consular access to 117 of them, by pro-actively visiting 36 different detention sites through the length and breadth of the country," the MEA said.

Efforts for consular access to the remaining 12 are continuing, including through the 24/7 helpline set up by the Indian embassy and outreach to the community, it said.

Assistance is being extended to the Indian students in obtaining legal advice and connecting them to community support services, the MEA said.

"We remain in touch with the US authorities, both at the federal and local level, to ensure and satisfy ourselves about humane and dignified treatment of the Indian students and custom-sensitive dietary and living arrangement for them during the period of their detention," the statement said.

It said the government continues to attach high priority to the well-being of the detained students and will remain constantly engaged with US authorities and other stakeholders.

The ministry's statement came after the US State Department said all 130 foreign students, including 129 Indians, detained in the US for enrolling in a fake university, were aware that they were committing a crime to fraudulently remain in the country.

The State Department's response came after India issued a demarche to the American embassy in New Delhi on Saturday, expressing its concern over the detention of Indian students and sought immediate consular access to them.

The foreign students were arrested last week by the US Department of Homeland Security for enrolling at the University of Farmington allegedly to remain in America.

The fake university was set up by DHS's investigating unit in Greater Detroit area to bust the "pay-and-stay" racket.

Eight individuals - either Indian citizens or Indian-Americans - have been arrested for running the racket. They have pleaded "not guilty" before a federal court in Michigan.