  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pay salaries by month end or we will stop flying from April 1: Pilots warn Jet Airways

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: In what may spell further trouble for Jet Airways, the pilots of the cash strapped airline have threatened to stop flying from April 1 if the resolution plan is delayed and pending salaries are not cleared by the month end.

    The decision was taken at the annual meeting of Jet Airways domestic pilots body National Aviators Guild after a meeting here lasting for over 90 minutes.

    Pay salaries by month end or we will stop flying from April 1: Pilots warn Jet Airways

    The guild, which came into being almost a decade ago, represents around 1,000 domestic pilots at the airline.

    Also Read | Suresh Prabhu orders emergency meet on grounding of flights by Jet Airways

    "If there is no proper clarity on the resolution process and salary payments, by March 31, we will stop flying from April 1," the guild said.

    The pilots and other senior staff have been getting their full salaries since December.

    Having failed to get any assurance from the management on salaries, the guild last week had written to Union labor minister Santosh Gangwar, seeking his intervention.

    Meanwhile, aviation minister Suresh Prabhu Tuesday also directed his the secretary to hold an emergency meeting on the debt-ridden airline that has been cancelling flights abruptly following grounding of a large part of its fleet.

    More jet airways News

    Read more about:

    jet airways pilots

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue