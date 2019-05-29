  • search
    'Pay attention to your constituency': SC on Karti Chidambaram's request

    New Delhi, May 29: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of Congress MP and son of former union minister Karti Chidambaram seeking the return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry for travelling abroad.

    A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti's plea and said, "Pay attention to your constituency." Karti Chidambaram won a Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 3 lakh votes in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga.

    Karti Chidambaram granted permission to travel abroad, should deposit Rs 10 cr security

    The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court's registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Information (CBI) are probing allegations of irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a firm when P Chidambaram was finance minister in 2006.

