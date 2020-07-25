Pay attention to testing, Mayawati advises UP govt

YouTube
    By
    |

    Lucknow, July 25: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pay proper attention on testing and cleanliness in hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge.

    BSP president Mayawati

    The comments come a day after the state witnessed a record 50 deaths and 2,667 new infections, taking the toll to 1,348 and tally to 60,771.

      "In view of the daily rise of corona epidemic in the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh, the government should immediately give proper attention to corona testing, facilities in hospitals and cleanliness in COVID centres. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted.

