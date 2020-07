Pay attention to testing, Mayawati advises UP govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, July 25: BSP president Mayawati on Saturday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pay proper attention on testing and cleanliness in hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge.

The comments come a day after the state witnessed a record 50 deaths and 2,667 new infections, taking the toll to 1,348 and tally to 60,771.

India records nearly 49,000 coronavirus cases, 757 fatalities in last 24 hours

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

"In view of the daily rise of corona epidemic in the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh, the government should immediately give proper attention to corona testing, facilities in hospitals and cleanliness in COVID centres. This is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted.