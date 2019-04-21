Pawar’s version of ‘Beti Bachao,’ Fadnavis has this explanation

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Pune, Apr 21: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is engaged in a "Beti Bachav" (save the girl child) mission for his daughter Supriya Sule, the party's Baramati MP and candidate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis was addressing a public rally in Khadakwasla area of the constituency in support of BJP candidate Kanchan Kul.

Lauding Kul for putting up a strong challenge before Sule, the chief minister took a dig at Pawar, saying he "took one thing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

8 days before his death, Parrikar wanted to campaign for Modi: Maha CM reply to Pawar

"Modi gave the slogan Beti Bachav...and Pawar is doing the same thing in Baramati (trying to save his daughter from defeat)," he said.

Sule too aped one of Modi's slogans, Fadnavis further said.

"Modi warned Pakistan that we will thrash you by entering your home. Sule, while threatening a BJP worker, said the same thing," he quipped.

Fadnavis was apparently referring to an allegation made by BJP worker Rahul Shewale, which Sule has denied.

Taking a swipe at Pawar for dropping his plan to contest the Lok Sabha election from Madha, Fadnavis said at the start of the election season, the NCP "captain" declared that "he would open the innings, would hit fours and sixes and would hit a century", but later "he received such a googly that he withdrew and became a non-playing captain."

Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Karkare a 'personal opinion', she has apologised for it: Fadnavis

Referring to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's rallies where Thackeray is tearing into prime minister Modi and appealing people not to vote for the BJP, Fadnavis said that the NCP is now "importing a speaker" from another party.

"They have taken an engine on rent, but that engine is of no use. It did not work in state elections, it did not work in municipal election and now Pawar is heading ahead with such engine," Fadnavis said, alluding to MNS' symbol which is railway engine.