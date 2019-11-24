  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pawar, Thackeray hold many meetings with MLAs who are lodged in hotels

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 24: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge held a string of meetings with Maharashtra Congress leaders and MLAs throughout the day. Congress MLAs are staying at J W Marriott in Juhu.

    Pawars at war on Twitter: Ajit bats for NCP-BJP alliance; Sharad slams nephew for "misleading" people

    A day after NCP's Ajit Pawar aligned with the BJP and took oath as deputy chief minister, top leaders of the BJP and opposition Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine held a series of separate meetings to brace themselves for an impending floor test.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    According to sources, Patel and Kharge coordinated with the legal team of senior Congress leaders-cum-lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Delhi. The Sena-Congress-NCP combine had moved the supreme court on Saturday demanding that the floor test be held within 24 hours.

    Maharashtra floor test: SC to take a call on Monday after perusal of relevant documents

    However, the apex court on Sunday said it would deal with the matter on Monday. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met MLAs of the NCP at hotel Renaissance in suburban Powai along with Sharad Pawar.

    Thackeray also interacted with the MLAs of his party at Hotel Lalit near the Mumbai international airport, and asked them to "cautious". "Spread out so that you can keep a watch on who is around you," he told the MLAs. Meanwhile, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is said to be close to Ajit Pawar, tweeted, "I am with the NCP. I am with Pawar saheb. Please don't spread rumours".

    PTI

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra sharad pawar uddhav thackeray

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue