Pawan Kalyan's party may ally with Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan

Chennai, Nov 22: Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan hinted that his party may ally with Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan.

Pawan Kalyan, Northern Indian elite political leadership should have a deeper understanding of Southern India. When Gandhiji or Sardar Patel were there, issues were resolved because they used to travel across and understand the spirit of the country.

" In course of time, we may ally with Rajinikanth sir and Kamal Hassan sir," said the actor.

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu's grandson richer than him with Rs 18.71 crore assets

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Pawan Kalyan advocated for a second national capital in south India and said that the time had come for southern parties to speak in one voice.

He said that he wanted the southern states to play a decisive role within the system, adding, "It is high time the political parties in the south stood up together and end the hegemony enjoyed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in national politics."