    Pawan Kalyan says Playing national anthem in Cinema halls is not a test for my patriotism

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan on Saturday questioned the rationale behind the Supreme Court order that everyone should stand up and show respect when the national anthem is played in cinema halls.

    Pawan Kalyan says he doesnt like to stand up for National Anthem in cinema halls

    Kalyan said,''Playing of national anthem (in cinema theatres)... is it to showcase your patriotism in cinema theatres? You go there to throw flowers and if you listen national anthem at that time.... how will be your feeling?.''

    ''Cinema theatre is not a test for my patriotism. War is going on at border, it's test for my patriotism. Rowdyism is prevailing in society, it is test for my patriotism. Whether I can prevent bribery is the test for my patriotism,'' he further said.

    [J&K: Viral video shows college students not standing up during national anthem at a varsity function]

    Kalyan said those who preach and enforce laws should lead by setting an example. "The highest offices in the country should also play the national anthem," he said. He had raised the issue back in 2016 when the apex court had passed the directive.

    The Supreme Court had issued an order on November 30, 2016, making it compulsory for cinema halls and theatres to play the national anthem. But on January 9, 2018, the order was modified by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Under the modified order, it now depends on owners of cinema halls whether they want to play the national anthem or not.

