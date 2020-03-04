Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar to seek fresh death warrant from court

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 04: The Tihar Jail authorities will move Patiala House court for fixing fresh date of execution of the four Nirbhaya case convicts after rejection of mercy plea of Pawan Gupta by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

"In view of the rejection of mercy petition of Pawan by the Hon'ble President of India, we will be approaching the Patiala House Court today for fixing a fresh date of execution of death warrant in respect of all the four convicts," Tihar spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, lawyer of the parents of the December 2012 gangrape and murder victim, Advocate Seema Kushwaha said that they are moving an application seeking a fresh date for the execution of the four convicts.

"We are moving a fresh application in Delhi court to fix a fresh date for the execution of the four convicts. All the convicts have exhausted their complete rights. The date which will be fixed now will be the final date," Kushwaha told ANI.

Nirbhaya: No condemned convict should meet his creator with a grievance says Delhi court

NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 4th, 2020

A 23-year-old woman paramedic student, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' was gang-raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was taken for better medical treatment.

A total of six people-Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile-were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student here.

The President has already rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay. While Ram Singh had committed suicide in jail, the juvenile was released from a remand home after completion of his term.