    Pause map, let us talk, India to Nepal

    New Delhi, June 16: New Delhi has indicated that it is willing to talk with the K P Oli government in Nepal, provided the latter creates a conducive atmosphere.

    Sources tell OneIndia that Nepal must first put on hold the process of getting parliamentary sanction for the country's new map. Only then, we can sit across the table and talk the source also said.

    Pause map, let us talk, India to Nepal

    On Monday, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh had said that India will sort out the differences with Nepal through dialogue.

    Bound by roti and beti, Singh on relations with Nepal

    He asserted that the road built by India till the Lipulekh Pass was very much within its territory. If the road built by India has caused any misunderstanding among the people of Nepal, then it would be sorted out through dialogue, Singh said at a virtual rally for Uttarakhand.

    India and Nepal are both bound by roti and beti. No power in the world can break it, he also said. Our relations are not only historical and cultural, but spiritual as well, Singh further aded. How can relations between India and Nepal break, Singh further questioned.

    On Sunday, the upper house of the Nepalese parliament accepted the proposal to consider the bill to amend the country's Constitution to endorse the new map which included the territory claimed by India- Lipulekh Pass, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

    This territorial claim has become an irritant for India's relations with Nepal. This would also give China the advantage as it has been competing with India for geopolitical influence over Nepal.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8:04 [IST]
