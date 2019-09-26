  • search
    Patrol vessel Varaha commissioned into Indian Navy: All you need to know

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday formally commissioned the Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel 'Varaha' at the Chennai Port Trust.

    After unveiling a plaque commemorating the commissioning ceremony, Singh said the state-of-the-art ship was going to be a force multiplier for Indian Coast Guard, pointing it has capabilities to operate twin engine ALH Helicopters developed indigenously by HAL.

    Varaha built by L&T:

    Varaha built by L&T:

    Commanded by Commandant Dushyant Kumar, ICGS 'Varaha' crew will include 14 officers and 89 crew members. The vessel will be based at New Mangalore and will be under the administrative and operational control of the Coast Guard Commander (West) Region.

    'Varaha' is the fourth in the series of seven 98-meter offshore patrol vessels. It has been indigenously designed and built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

    Varaha meaning:

    Varaha meaning:

    The name ‘Varaha' refers to Lord Vishnu's third incarnation, in which he incarnated as a boar to rescue Goddess Earth from the ocean by lifting her on his tusks.

    Varaha: Two diesel engines

    Varaha: Two diesel engines

    The ship is fitted with two diesel engines, 30-mm automatic gun and two 12.7-mm guns with fire control systems besides a twin-engine helicopter that would enhance its operational, surveillance capability.

    The vessel also has the capability of carrying limited pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea.

    Special features of 'Varaha'

    Special features of 'Varaha'

    The vessel comprises special features such as modern surveillance systems, Integrated Bridge System, high power external firefighting system, Automated power management system, Help Traversing System and indigenously built an integrated platform management system.

    Varaha: Significance

    Varaha: Significance

    Varaha vessel will boost the Indian Coast Guard's strength while responding to multiple challenges including maritime terrorism, drug trafficking, collision, grounding and oil spills.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
