Patrol vessel Varaha commissioned into Indian Navy: All you need to know

Varaha built by L&T:

Commanded by Commandant Dushyant Kumar, ICGS 'Varaha' crew will include 14 officers and 89 crew members. The vessel will be based at New Mangalore and will be under the administrative and operational control of the Coast Guard Commander (West) Region.

'Varaha' is the fourth in the series of seven 98-meter offshore patrol vessels. It has been indigenously designed and built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Varaha meaning:

The name ‘Varaha' refers to Lord Vishnu's third incarnation, in which he incarnated as a boar to rescue Goddess Earth from the ocean by lifting her on his tusks.

Varaha: Two diesel engines

The ship is fitted with two diesel engines, 30-mm automatic gun and two 12.7-mm guns with fire control systems besides a twin-engine helicopter that would enhance its operational, surveillance capability.

The vessel also has the capability of carrying limited pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea.

Special features of 'Varaha'

The vessel comprises special features such as modern surveillance systems, Integrated Bridge System, high power external firefighting system, Automated power management system, Help Traversing System and indigenously built an integrated platform management system.

Varaha: Significance

Varaha vessel will boost the Indian Coast Guard's strength while responding to multiple challenges including maritime terrorism, drug trafficking, collision, grounding and oil spills.