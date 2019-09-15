Patrol vehicles in Chennai to dismantle illegal hoardings

Chennai, Sep 15: Facing flak over the death of a woman techie who was run over by a water tanker after an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary crashed down on her, the Chennai Corporation on Saturday said patrol vehicles would be deployed to dismantle such hoardings in all the zones.

The licences of firms that print illegal banners or hoardings would be cancelled and their manufacturing units sealed, the corporation added.

Erecting such materials was illegal, the civic body said, adding legal action, envisaging a one-year prison term or a Rs 5,000 fine or both, would be slapped against those who install banners or hoardings. So far, 3,964 banners have been removed and 245 cases registered, the corporation said.

A review meeting chaired by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash decided to deploy one patrol vehicle with immediate effect in each of the three regions of north, south and central in the city. Each region comprises five corporation zones and the initiative will be implemented in association with the local police.

"In total, three vehicles will be on patrol to remove hoardings and banners put up illegally in the north, central and south zones," Prakash said after deliberating with officials.

To lodge complaints against banners and hoardings, people can call 9445190205 (north), 9445190698 (central) and 9445194802 (south) zones, he said.

On receiving information, the patrol teams will reach the respective areas, click pictures and videograph the illegal banners or flex-boards for legal action, and then dismantle them immediately, he said.

The development follows the death of the 23-year-old woman techie on September 12 who was run over by a tanker after an illegal hoarding fell on her.

Hearing a plea related to the woman's death, the Madras High Court had on Friday pulled up the authorities for their inaction against illegal hoardings.

In December last year, the Madras High Court in an interim directive restrained all political parties from putting up banners across the state and hoardings within the Chennai Corporation area. A corporation official said over 3,000 illegal banners have been removed and 245 cases have been filed in recent times.