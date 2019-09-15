  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Patrol vehicles in Chennai to dismantle illegal hoardings

    By
    |

    Chennai, Sep 15: Facing flak over the death of a woman techie who was run over by a water tanker after an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary crashed down on her, the Chennai Corporation on Saturday said patrol vehicles would be deployed to dismantle such hoardings in all the zones.

    The licences of firms that print illegal banners or hoardings would be cancelled and their manufacturing units sealed, the corporation added.

    Patrol vehicles in Chennai to dismantle illegal hoardings
    Representational Image

    Erecting such materials was illegal, the civic body said, adding legal action, envisaging a one-year prison term or a Rs 5,000 fine or both, would be slapped against those who install banners or hoardings. So far, 3,964 banners have been removed and 245 cases registered, the corporation said.

    Illegal hoardings: How many more litres of blood should be lost asks Madras HC

    A review meeting chaired by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash decided to deploy one patrol vehicle with immediate effect in each of the three regions of north, south and central in the city. Each region comprises five corporation zones and the initiative will be implemented in association with the local police.

    "In total, three vehicles will be on patrol to remove hoardings and banners put up illegally in the north, central and south zones," Prakash said after deliberating with officials.

    To lodge complaints against banners and hoardings, people can call 9445190205 (north), 9445190698 (central) and 9445194802 (south) zones, he said.

      Woman struck by illegal hoarding falls, gets crushed by tanker

      On receiving information, the patrol teams will reach the respective areas, click pictures and videograph the illegal banners or flex-boards for legal action, and then dismantle them immediately, he said.

      The development follows the death of the 23-year-old woman techie on September 12 who was run over by a tanker after an illegal hoarding fell on her.

      Hearing a plea related to the woman's death, the Madras High Court had on Friday pulled up the authorities for their inaction against illegal hoardings.

      In December last year, the Madras High Court in an interim directive restrained all political parties from putting up banners across the state and hoardings within the Chennai Corporation area. A corporation official said over 3,000 illegal banners have been removed and 245 cases have been filed in recent times.

      More CHENNAI News

      Read more about:

      hoarding chennai madras high court

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue