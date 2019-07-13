  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Patna to get India’s first Dolphin Research Centre in October

    By Shreya
    |

    Patna, July 13: With only about 2,000 Gangetic river dolphins left, India likely to get its first dolphin research centre on October 5.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The move aims for the conservation of the dolphins of the endangered Gangetic River in the country, for which the NDRC will play a crucial role by further strengthening the conservation practices.

    "We are in final stages to commence work to set up the NDRC after some formalities are cleared between the department and Patna University," Surendra Singh, Conservator of Forests and Additional Secretary, Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, told IANS.

    Echoing this, Santosh Tiwari, Chief Conservator of Forests-cum Chief Executive Officer, Wildlife Conservation Fund, told IANS: We are ready to set up the NDRC as soon as possible because it is a priority for us."

    The man behind the proposal is RK Sinha, an expert on Gangetic river dolphins and chairperson of the working group for dolphin conservation set up by the central government.

    The state government observes October 5 as 'Dolphin Day' in Bihar for protection and conservation of Gangetic river dolphin to create awareness to save the endangered species.

    Gangetic river dolphins fall under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act and have been declared an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

    The Gangetic river dolphin is one of the four freshwater dolphin species in the world. The other three are found in the Yangtze river in China, the Indus river in Pakistan and the Amazon river in South America.

    A recent survey conducted by WWF-India and its partners in the entire distribution range in the Ganga and Brahamaputra river system - around 6,000 km - identified fewer than 2,000 individuals in India.

    Today the population has a much reduced range, and is divided by dams into isolated groups. The lowest estimate for the total population is 1,200-1,800 individuals.

    Although the population size has decreased compared to historical levels, it is still considered to be large enough to sustain the species in the future if adequate conservation measures are taken soon.

    More DOLPHINS News

    Read more about:

    dolphins bihar

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue