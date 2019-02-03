  • search
    Patna: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Gandhi Maidan after 3 decades

    Patna, Feb 03: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a much-hyped Jan Akanksha rally on Sunday, the first public meeting organized by the party at the Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades.

    The state unit of the Congress, relegated to the status of a marginal player ever since Mandal politics burst on the scene in the 1990s - appears to have shed its ennui and is working overtime to ensure that the rally is a grand success.

    AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said on Saturday that invitations have been sent to alliance partners like Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi for the event. Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which also comprises RJD, RLSP and HAM of former chief minister Manjhi.

    While Manjhi has confirmed his presence at the event, there is no word about participation of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav had earlier said that RJD would be present at the rally, but did not confirm if he would personally attend. It also needs to be seen whether Kushwaha will make it to the programme or not. BPCC sources said party leaders have held at least 400 public meetings across the state in the recent past in a bid to galvanize support for the rally, which would serve as a veritable sounding of bugle for the Lok Sabha polls which may be announced next month.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
