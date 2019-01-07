Patna HC rejects Tejashwi Yadav's plea, says he will have to vacate Govt bungalow

Patna, Jan 7: The Patna High Court on Monday has rejected Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging Bihar government's order to vacate his bungalow. The bungalow was allotted to him when he was Bihar Deputy CM.

The government quarter on 1, Polo Road, which was allotted to the petitioner was in accordance with the status of his leader of opposition post, the court had earlier said.

Tejashwi has not vacated his residence since he had to step down as the deputy CM in July 2017 following the installation of NDA government in the state and has been fighting a legal battle, despite government order to vacate the premise.

Tejashwi, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, became the Bihar deputy chief minister in November 2015 after the Grand Alliance comprising his party, chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Congress won a huge majority in the Assembly polls. However, he lost the chair in July last year when Kumar walked out of the coalition and formed a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).