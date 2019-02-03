Patna: Grand alliance will remove BJP, Nitish from Bihar, says Rahul at Congress rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Feb 03: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed the 'Jan Aakansha' rally at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, 3 February, which is the first public meeting organised by the party at the venue in nearly three decades.

While addressing at Congress' 'Jan Aakanksha' Rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, Congress Rahul Gandhi said, "Our chowkidar in a thief. He goes to France, USA and England and engages in scam arm deals."

"Modi gave 30,000 crore rupees to Ambani but he announced Rs 17 per day to farmers, that's Rs 3.5 per member of that farmer's family," Rahul said.

Rahul also promised to elevate Patna university to a central univerity if Congress comes to power in the centre. "Bihar used to be known for its quality education in Patna and Nalanda universities, but now Bihar is known for its high rate of unemployment", he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were among the other leaders who addressed the rally in Patna on Sunday.

Speaking at the Jan Aakansha Rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that Constitution and constitutional institutions were under threat nowadays. He said, "Clouds of problems have darkened today. Constitution&constitutional institutions are under threat. Farmers are in trouble. Unemployment is at the peak. There is organized loot. I'm confident that Bihar will rise once again."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also addressed the historic Congress rally at Gandhi Maidan today. He said that his government would waive off the farm loan of 30 lakh farmers by March 3 this year. He said, "The first thing I did, after assuming the charge as the CM, was waiving off the farm loan. Today is 3 Feb, till 3 March we will waive off the farm loan of 30 Lakh farmers. After 3 March, we will waive off farm loan of rest of the 15 Lakh farmers."

Slamming PM Narendra Modi, Kamal Nath also said, "PM Narendra Modi government had planned to clean Ganga but then they cleaned banks while Rahul Gandhi kept his promise to farmers with loan waiver."

AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil said on Saturday that invitations have been sent to alliance partners like Tejashwi Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi for the event. Congress is part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar which also comprises RJD, RLSP and HAM of former chief minister Manjhi.

While Manjhi has confirmed his presence at the event, there is no word about participation of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Yadav had earlier said that RJD would be present at the rally, but did not confirm if he would personally attend. It also needs to be seen whether Kushwaha will make it to the programme or not. BPCC sources said party leaders have held at least 400 public meetings across the state in the recent past in a bid to galvanize support for the rally, which would serve as a veritable sounding of bugle for the Lok Sabha polls which may be announced next month.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav praised Rahul Gandhi's leadership and said that the Congress President was fit to be the Prime Minister of the country. He said, "Rahul Gandhi has the ability to be the prime minister. Narendra Modi is the seller of lies. We have to be united to defeat the BJP. They carry out riots, be alert."