Patna airport to get new domestic terminal

New Delhi, Sep 26: Among several decisions taken at a meeting today (September 26), the Union Cabinet has approved construction of a new domestic terminal at Patna Airport.

"With the aim to boost airport infrastructure, CCEA approves construction of New Domestic Terminal Building and other allied structures at Patna Airport," government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar said in a tweet.

The Union Cabinet also approved financial assistance worth Rs 825 Crore for relining of Sirhind Feeder Canal in Punjab and Rajasthan Feeder Canal.

The cabinet has approved a comprehensive policy to deal with excess sugar production in the country.

"CCEA approves transfer (disinvestment) of incomplete projects of Hotel Gulmarg Ashok, Gulmarg and Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Patna to the State Governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar respectively," Kar tweeted.