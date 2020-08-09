Patients from outside: Delhi health minister on COVID tally surge

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 09: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday attributed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital to "patients from outside getting tested here".

    On Saturday, 1,404 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Delhi, taking the national capital's tally to 1,44,127.

    Representational Image

    While 1,130 people recovered from the infection on Saturday, there are 10,668 active cases. The number of deaths linked to Covid has surged to 4,098, Mr Jain told reporters.

    The number of active cases on Saturday rose to 10,667, from 10,409 the previous day, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

    "There have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here," Jain told reporters.

    The health minister also said hospital admissions have also increased due to the patients coming from outside Delhi.

    In June, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had overruled the AAP government''s decision to reserve hospital beds in city-run and private hospitals only for residents of the national capital afflicted with the coronavirus infection.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 16:33 [IST]
