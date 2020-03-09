Patient with coronavirus symptoms escapes from isolation ward in Mangaluru's Wenlock hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Mar 09: A person who was admitted in isolation ward of the Mangaluru's Wenlock hospital for suspected Coronavirus infection has escaped from the hospital.

The person had arrived at the international airport in Mangaluru from Dubai and was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital here after he was found to have high fever and some symptoms of coronavirus infection. However, the person has escaped from the hospital in the night itself.

District health officer Sikandar Pasha had said the patient will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

The passenger, who arrived on Sunday, will be discharged if routine tests for covid-19 were found to be negative. Naveen Kulal, district surveillance officer, said the person has been kept in the isolation ward of the district Wenlock hospital as a precautionary measure.

The patient has a high fever, but there is only a little chance of covid-19 infection, he added.

Coronavirus cases in India reaches 41 as 63-year-old woman tests positive in J&K

More than 30,000 people undergone screening at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in the last 15 days.

All passengers arriving at the international terminal are being screened as per the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Ministry, airport director V V Rao said.