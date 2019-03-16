  • search
    Patidar leader, Reshma Patel quits BJP, calls it a marketing party to promote hollow schemes

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Rajkot, Mar 16: Patidar leader, Reshma Patel quit the BJP accusing the party of being a marketing company to promote hollow schemes. She also announced that she would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Porbandar as an independent, if she is not offered a ticket by any mainstream party.

    Reshma Patel
    Reshma Patel

    I have decided to relieve myself from the BJP as the party uses its workers and leaders only for marketing its hollow schemes, she said. I have also decided to contest the elections from the Porbandar parliamentary constutuency. I request the opposition parties to come on one platform, clear their stand about the Porbandar seat, she also said.

    I appeal them to give an opportunity to a woman to contest the election so that the representation increases. If that does not happen, I will contest as an independent, she also added.

    Also Read | BJP-Apna Dal deal sealed in Uttar Pradesh

    Reshma had stepped into the limelight during the Patidar agitation. She was a part of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), a group launched by Hardik Patel to run the campaign.

    While Hardik Patel leaned towards the Congress, Reshma joined the BJP in the run up to the assembly polls in 2017.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
