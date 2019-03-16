Patidar leader, Reshma Patel quits BJP, calls it a marketing party to promote hollow schemes

Rajkot, Mar 16: Patidar leader, Reshma Patel quit the BJP accusing the party of being a marketing company to promote hollow schemes. She also announced that she would contest the Lok Sabha elections from Porbandar as an independent, if she is not offered a ticket by any mainstream party.

I have decided to relieve myself from the BJP as the party uses its workers and leaders only for marketing its hollow schemes, she said. I have also decided to contest the elections from the Porbandar parliamentary constutuency. I request the opposition parties to come on one platform, clear their stand about the Porbandar seat, she also said.

I appeal them to give an opportunity to a woman to contest the election so that the representation increases. If that does not happen, I will contest as an independent, she also added.

Reshma had stepped into the limelight during the Patidar agitation. She was a part of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), a group launched by Hardik Patel to run the campaign.

While Hardik Patel leaned towards the Congress, Reshma joined the BJP in the run up to the assembly polls in 2017.