Patidar leader Hardik Patel to tie with Kinjal Parikh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Jan 27: Gujarat Patidar quota leader, Hardik Patel, is all set to tie the knot with his childhood friend Kinjal Parikh in Digsar village of Muli taluka in Surendranagar district.

The 25-year-old said that the ceremony would be a very simple affair with just around 100 guests, who are close to both the families.

The rituals of the marriage will happen in Hardik's family deity's Bahuchar and Meldi Mata temple in Digsar village. After the wedding rituals, the couple will go to Hardik's native town of Viramgam.

Kinjal who is a year or two younger than Hardik, is originally from Viramgam and her family has settled in Surat. Hardik is also a native of Chandan Nagari, a small village just outside Viramgam town in Ahmedabad district.

According to Hardik's father, Kinjal belongs to Parikh-Patel community. She is a commerce graduate from a college in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district. At present, she is pursuing LLB from Gandhinagar.

Hardik Patel came into the political fray with his agitation for reservation for his Patidar community in 2015.

He recently attended the united opposition rally hosted by Mamata Banerjee on January 19. The rally intends to unite the opposition against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019.