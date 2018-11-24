Pathankot: Manhunt on to trace suspicious men, car owner traced, say police

Chandigarh, Nov 24: The manhunt to trace the occupants of a car, which was found abandoned near Muthi village of Pathankot, is still underway, said Punjab Police on Saturday. Punjab DGP Suresh Arora told the media that car's owner has been traced to Jammu. He said that the information regarding the suspicious car, which may have been used for smuggling, and about its missing occupants has been shared with the Army, BSF and Air Force.

"I have spoken to SSP Pathankot. We have shared the information with security forces including BSF, Army, Air Force. Combing operations were also held. The car's owner has been traced. The person belongs to Jammu. The car might have been used for smuggling," Arora said.

police also recovered a car near Muthi village of Pathankot after its occupants abandoned it. Police believed that the car, bearing Jammu and Kashmir registration number, belonged to some bovine smugglers.

All the police check posts were alerted in Pathankot district to stop the car on Friday night after getting an input about the bovine smugglers, a PTI report said.

However, four car occupants avoided two police check posts near Kollian village and Ujjh area. But later, they abandoned the vehicle near Muthi village when they found it was not possible to give a slip to the police check posts.

Police have also traced the owner of the car which is registered in the name of one Hassandin of Kathua area. A raid was also conducted at his house but he was not found, police official said.

Nothing suspicious has been found from the vehicle, police said. Meanwhile, extra vigil is being maintained by security agencies in the border district.