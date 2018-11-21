  • search

Pathankot carjacking: Thieves, not terrorists did it

    Chandigarh, Nov 21: Thieves and not terrorists were involved in the carjacking incident near Pathankot, Punjab, investigations have suggested.

    This came to light after the police identified a known car thief as one of the four persons, who had stolen the vehicle at gunpoint near Madhopur on the Pathankot-Kathua highway.

    The incident took place last week when the driver stopped the car after one of the passengers complained of vomiting.

    Pathankot: No headway as yet in probe after 4 snatch SUV

    The police say that the four persons had conducted a recce before hiring the cab and even paid an advance of Rs 3,550. These persons hired the cab in the name of Major Sarvjeet Singh.

    After robbing the silver coloured Innova bearing the registration number JK 02 AW-0922 they stopped at Kathua for dinner. At the Lakhanpur toll post, the four occupants told the staff that they were from the Army and hence exempted from paying toll tax. The police say that they even asked the toll booth operator, why he had not checked their ID, if these persons claimed they were from the Army.

    Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 11:05 [IST]
