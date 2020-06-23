Patanjali's Coronil Kit price, when will it be available? How does it work?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: Baba Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil and Swasari, an Ayurvedic medicine, to help treat the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 infection on Tuesday at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The 'Coronil kit' has three medicines including 2 in tablet form and one liquid. Coronil works on the respiratory system of the body as coronavirus affects the respiratory system due to which its patients lose ability to breathe resulting in death.

The ayurvedic ingredients in the Coronil improves the body's internal immunity and fight other Corona symptoms including fever, cough, cold.

Coronil dosage?

The kit contains three medicines which comprise of Coronil are --- Andu Oil which has to be poured in nostrils (3-5 drops), two medicines in tablet form with 3 tablets for 3 times in a day for each of the two types of tablets.

When will it be available?

This will be available in 8 to 10 days.

Coronil kit price?

The Ayurvedic medicine has been launched today itself and its price is priced at ₹545. The corona kit is for 30 days.