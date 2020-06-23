  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rath Yatra Patanjali Ayurved
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Patanjali's Coronil Kit price, when will it be available? How does it work?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: Baba Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil and Swasari, an Ayurvedic medicine, to help treat the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 infection on Tuesday at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

    Coronil Kit price

    The 'Coronil kit' has three medicines including 2 in tablet form and one liquid. Coronil works on the respiratory system of the body as coronavirus affects the respiratory system due to which its patients lose ability to breathe resulting in death.

    The ayurvedic ingredients in the Coronil improves the body's internal immunity and fight other Corona symptoms including fever, cough, cold.

    Coronil dosage?

    The kit contains three medicines which comprise of Coronil are --- Andu Oil which has to be poured in nostrils (3-5 drops), two medicines in tablet form with 3 tablets for 3 times in a day for each of the two types of tablets.

      Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks

      When will it be available?

      This will be available in 8 to 10 days.

      Coronil kit price?

      The Ayurvedic medicine has been launched today itself and its price is priced at ₹545. The corona kit is for 30 days.

      More PATANJALI News

      Read more about:

      patanjali baba ramdev

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue