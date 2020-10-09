YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Indian Air Force Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Paswan championed cause of poor: Advani

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Expressing grief on the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Thursday said he was a grassroots leader who championed the cause of the upliftment of poor and downtrodden.

    Paswan, the veteran Dalit leader, died on Thursday at the age of 74 at a private hospital here where he had recently undergone a heart operation.

    Paswan championed cause of poor: Advani
    File Photo of Ram Vilas Paswan with L K Advani.

    Recalling Paswan, who was his Cabinet colleague in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Advani said the Lok Janshakti Party founder's connect with people was his biggest strength.

    National flag to fly at half mast today as mark of respect to Ram Vilas Paswan

    "As my valued colleague in the Vajpayee government, I remember him as someone who very earnestly championed the cause of the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden," Advani said.

    Paswan was a grassroots leader in true sense, he added.

    Ram Vilas Paswan
    Know all about
    Ram Vilas Paswan

    "Paswanji's passing away is indeed a big loss to the nation," the veteran BJP leader said.

    More RAM VILAS PASWAN News

    Read more about:

    ram vilas paswan lk advani passes away

    Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X