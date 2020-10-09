Paswan championed cause of poor: Advani

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 09: Expressing grief on the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Thursday said he was a grassroots leader who championed the cause of the upliftment of poor and downtrodden.

Paswan, the veteran Dalit leader, died on Thursday at the age of 74 at a private hospital here where he had recently undergone a heart operation.

Recalling Paswan, who was his Cabinet colleague in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Advani said the Lok Janshakti Party founder's connect with people was his biggest strength.

National flag to fly at half mast today as mark of respect to Ram Vilas Paswan

"As my valued colleague in the Vajpayee government, I remember him as someone who very earnestly championed the cause of the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden," Advani said.

Paswan was a grassroots leader in true sense, he added.

Know all about Ram Vilas Paswan

"Paswanji's passing away is indeed a big loss to the nation," the veteran BJP leader said.