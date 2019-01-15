  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Past governments ruled like Sultanates, neglected heritage: PM Modi

    By Pti
    |

    Balangir, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the past governments at the Centre of ruling like "sultanates" and neglecting the country's rich heritage.

    He said the government led by him is committed not only to conserving and preserving the country''s rich cultural heritage but also to clubbing ancient identities with modernity.

    PM Modi

    "Past governments ruled like Sultanates and neglected our rich heritage. They ignored our glorious civilization and failed to pay attention to their preservation," PM Modi said at a BJP rally in this western Odisha town.

    Also Read Want to congratulate PM on winning 'world famous' award that doesn't have a jury: Rahul

    The prime minister said some people are even opposing celebration of International Yoga Day without understanding that yoga is India's ancient asset.

    Claiming that priceless antique pieces and ancient idols were stolen and moved out of the country in the past, he said the NDA government has taken concrete steps to bring back the precious idols from abroad.

    "In the last four years, many such idols have already been brought back," PM Modi said.

    Before addressing the rally, the prime minister unveiled a slew of projects worth Rs. 1,550 crore for Odisha.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi odisha

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 15:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue