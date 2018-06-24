Passport row: Eyewitness claims he was abducted but managed to escape

The controversy over inter-faith couple in Lucknow and their passport request has taken a new twist after, Kuldeep, a person who is claiming to be the eyewitness in the passport case of Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth has surfaced. He claimed that an abduction attempt was made on him.

Kuldeep was abducted from Lucknow, but he successfully managed to escape from the kidnappers at Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur. He has claimed that some people in a Scorpio tried to kidnap him in a botched attempt at around 2 pm in the night.

However, People and the reason behind abduction attempt have not yet been ascertained.

Deepak Kumar,SSP Lucknow said: "Kuldeep, a person claiming to be the eyewitness in the interfaith couple passport case has surfaced, he is supporting the RPO, he has also said an abduction attempt was made on him. All this is totally unconfirmed right now and we are looking into it".

Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, married for 11 years, had earlier alleged that they were shamed by RPO Mishra in Lucknow for their inter-faith marriage. They further alleged that the officer refused to accept their applications and also asked the man to convert to Hinduism.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena on Saturday reached the governor house and the passport office to protest Mishra's transfer, while saying he only dared to question the woman's dual identity - a Muslim name in nikaahnama and Hindu name on Aadhar and passport.

