Passive euthanasia: Why is Mumbai couple unhappy with SC decision?

Mr & Mrs Lavate from Mumbai are unhappy over the Supreme Court decision for allowing only passive euthanasia. While allowing passive euthanasia, the Supreme Court made some very interesting observations. The court held that the right to die with dignity is a fundamental right.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that passive euthanasia is permissible as also advance directive of a person refusing life support treatment in case it is determined that s/he couldn't be revived.

Mr & Mrs Lavate, said, "We're not fully satisfied with SC's judgment. People above the age of 75 should be given this right. They can verify the details of these people from the police and doctors. Govt should come up with a policy: Mr & Mrs Lavate, who had asked for euthanasia."

In January, the elderly couple had written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for "active euthanasia". In the letter, Narayan Lavate said that he does not have children and they don't suffer from any major health problem, but "we are of no use to the society now and cannot contribute anything".

'Active euthanasia' involves helping a person die on his or her request "through direct action". The President has the constitutional power to pardon life sentences, so he should also have the power to allow "right to death", he told ANI.

On the other hand, Anamika Mishra, a patient of Muscular Dystrophy, is happy with the apex court's decision.

She said, "I had requested for mercy killing in 2014 and PM Modi took cognizance of the same & had told local officers to look into the matter. SC has taken a good decision, we've hope now."

