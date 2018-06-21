English

Passengers complain that AirAsia tried to 'choke' them after altercation

    A passenger has accused AirAsia of ill treating travellers following an altercation with the airline staff. The passengers initially boarded a plane which did not take for one-and-a-half hours after which they were asked to deboard the aircraft, said reports.

    AirAsia tried to 'choke' them

    After this the airline asked passengers to deboard the plane, to which passengers objected as it was raining outside, said a passenger, Dipankar Ray who is Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director (West Bengal).

    Ray alleged that the airline staff then 'put the air-conditioning blower on full blast to hound the passengers out'.

    "The flight was scheduled to depart at 9 am and was initially delayed by 30 minutes. After boarding, we kept sitting inside the aircraft for one-and-a-half hours with no food or water at all," Ray told PTI. The flight captain then instructed all passengers to de- board without any explanation, he added.

    "When passengers refused to deboard due to heavy rains outside, the captain put the air-conditioning blower on full blast to hound the passengers out. It created a scary scene as heavy fog was created inside the plane and it was very suffocating," Ray said.

    Ray also posted a video on the social media which shows the cabin full of fog, adding, "This is the way Aviation industry works in India."

    AirAsia, in response, said that Kolkata to Bagdogra was delayed by 4.5 hours due to a technical requirement. The airline's statement further said that fogging in the cabin is common in "high humidity conditions".

    It further said that there was no danger to any of the occupants on-board the aircraft as the cool conditioned air being circulated was condensing.

    Thursday, June 21, 2018, 10:42 [IST]
