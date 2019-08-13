  • search
    Passenger vehicle sales dropped by 31 per cent in July

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Declining for the ninth consecutive month, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped 30.98 per cent to 2,00,790 units in July, from 2,90,931 units in the same period a year ago.

    Domestic car sales were down 35.95 per cent at 1,22,956 units as against 1,91,979 units in July 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

    Passenger vehicle sales dropped by 31 per cent in July

    Motorcycle sales last month declined 18.88 per cent to 9,33,996 units for the month as against 11,51,324 units in the year-ago period. Total two-wheeler sales in July declined 16.82 per cent to 15,11,692 units compared to 18,17,406 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were down 25.71 per cent to 56,866 units in July as compared with 76,545 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

    SIAM demands ban on vehicles more than 15-years-old

    Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 per cent to 18,25,148 units from 22,45,223 units in July 2018, it added. In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed a decline in sales during the month.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
