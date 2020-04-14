  • search
    Passenger train services suspended until May 3

    New Delhi, Apr 14: The Indian Railways has suspended passenger train services until May 3.

    The decision was taken after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced today that the lockdown imposed nationwide to fight coronavirus would be extended by another 19 days.

    PM Modi wants these 7 promises from you in fight against coronavirus

    While goods and parcel trains would remain in operation to ensure the availability of essential supplies, passengers trains would not operate.

    The ticket booking counters for both reserved and unreserved travel at the railways stations and outside the premises would remain closed until May 3 midnight.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
