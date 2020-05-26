  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Passenger on IndiGo's Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests COVID positive; airline 'grounds' crew

    By PTI
    |

    Coimbatore/Mumbai, May 26: A passenger onboard an IndiGo flight that operated on Monday from Chennai to Coimbatore has tested positive for coronavirus and the airline has grounded the flight's crew for 14 days.

    The 24-year-old man, whose swab test results came on Tuesday, is now at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment, officials said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    This is possibly the first case of an air passenger testing positive for coronavirus after domestic flight services resumed operations on Monday.

    In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening has tested positive for COVID-19.

    "All our aircraft are regularly sanitised as a standard operating procedure, and the aircraft operating this flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol. "The operating crew has been grounded for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," the statement said.

    The airline said it has received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that the passenger tested positive for coronavirus and is currently quarantined at the ESI state medical facility in Coimbatore.

    275 Iran-returnees shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur for quarantine on IndiGo, SpiceJet aircraft

    "He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers," it said, adding that no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission.

    The person was working in the room service wing of a star hotel in Chennai, the officials said. This is also the first coronavirus positive case to be reported in Coimbatore after a gap of 21 days.

    However, officials said the case would be included in the official count of Chennai as per protocol.

    On Monday, over 130 passengers arrived in Coimbatore from Chennai and Delhi after the Centre allowed resumption of domestic flight services and all of them underwent the necessary test for coronavirus in line with the health protocol guidelines of the Tamil Nadu government.

    Domestic flights recommenced operations on Monday after a gap of two months. The services were suspended on March 25 in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

    More INDIGO News

    Read more about:

    indigo coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue