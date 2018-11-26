  • search

Passenger detained by CISF for ‘threatening’ to blow up Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 26: A passenger J Poddar travelling on Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was apprehended at Kolkata airport by CISF on Monday .He was reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane.

    Passenger detained by CISF for ‘threatening’ to blow up Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight
    Passenger detained by CISF for ‘threatening’ to blow up Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight.ANI Image

    The incident reportedly took place on board Jet Airways Flight 9W 472.

    Also Read | Complaint filed against Jet Airways staff for dereliction of duties

    Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24.com showed that the 9W 472, which usually departs from Kolkata at 8:15 am, was delayed by more than an hour.

    The flight took off only at 9:36am.

    Read more about:

    cisf kolkata airport jet airways kolkata

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue