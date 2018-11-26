Passenger detained by CISF for ‘threatening’ to blow up Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight

Kolkata, Nov 26: A passenger J Poddar travelling on Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was apprehended at Kolkata airport by CISF on Monday .He was reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane.

The incident reportedly took place on board Jet Airways Flight 9W 472.

Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24.com showed that the 9W 472, which usually departs from Kolkata at 8:15 am, was delayed by more than an hour.

The flight took off only at 9:36am.