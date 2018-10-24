  • search

One dead as Passenger boat carrying Maharashtra Chief Secretary capsizes off Mumbai coast

    Mumbai, Oct 24: One person was killed as a speed boat carrying 25 government officials, mediapersons and TV crew overturned when they were on their way for a 'puja' at the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

    Representational Image
    The Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police and other agencies launched a massive operation and with the help of two helicopters rescued 24 people, a government official said.

    The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying senior officials including the Chief Secretary. Navy and Coast Guard official rescued the passengers on the boat.

    Updating on the incident, the Indian Coast Guard PRO said, "Coastguard hovercraft has reached the spot; our choppers are also involved in the rescue. Most of the people are already rescued."

    Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Minister, speaking on boat capsized near Shivaji Smarak said,''It's an unfortunate incident. A person is missing. We are still looking for him. Investigation will be conducted to find out what caused the accident.''

    maharashtra boat capsize

