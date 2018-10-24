One dead as Passenger boat carrying Maharashtra Chief Secretary capsizes off Mumbai coast

Mumbai, Oct 24: One person was killed as a speed boat carrying 25 government officials, mediapersons and TV crew overturned when they were on their way for a 'puja' at the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police and other agencies launched a massive operation and with the help of two helicopters rescued 24 people, a government official said.

The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was carrying senior officials including the Chief Secretary. Navy and Coast Guard official rescued the passengers on the boat.

#Visuals: A passenger boat has capsized near Shivaji Smarak ( 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman point). Boat belongs to Maharashtra Government. Rescue operation underway. Most people rescued. pic.twitter.com/rajgTyFEYZ — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

Updating on the incident, the Indian Coast Guard PRO said, "Coastguard hovercraft has reached the spot; our choppers are also involved in the rescue. Most of the people are already rescued."

Vinod Tawde, Maharashtra Minister, speaking on boat capsized near Shivaji Smarak said,''It's an unfortunate incident. A person is missing. We are still looking for him. Investigation will be conducted to find out what caused the accident.''