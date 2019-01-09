  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Passage of quota bill victory of social justice: Modi

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the passage of the quota bill as a victory of social justice and said it will ensure a wider canvas for the youth to showcase their prowess and contribute towards the country's transformation.

    narendra modi

    "Delighted" over the passage of the Constitution (124th amendment) Bill, which amends the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education, Modi said he was glad to see such widespread support for it.

    "Passage of the constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament is a victory for social justice. It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India's transformation," Modi said in series of tweets.

    Also Read Centre's 10% quota for economically weak clears Parliament test

    He said the passage of the bill is a tribute to the makers of the Constitution and great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive. The house also witnessed a vibrant debate, where several members expressed their insightful opinions, he added.

    Parliament Wednesday approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education with the government terming the landmark move as 'slog over sixes'.

    In the last leg of the legislative process, the bill will now go to the President for approval. And once it gets his ascent, it will become a law that will give economically weaker sections in the general category 10 per cent reservation in education as well as central and state government jobs.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    quota narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue