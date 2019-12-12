  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Passage of Citizenship Bill a victory for nation: Goa CM

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, Dec 12: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hailed the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, calling it a victory for the country.

    Sawant said it is an occasion to celebrate for the religiously persecuted refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

    The Lok Sabha passed it on Monday. Sawant took to social media to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the passage of the bill. "Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi ji & HM Shri @AmitShah ji for passage of historic Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in RS," he tweeted.

    "A victory for the nation & an occasion to celebrate for the religiously persecuted refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh & Afghanistan. #IndiaSupportsCAB," he added.

    After the passage of the bill in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi described it as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood. The bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years", Modi wrote on Twitter.

    CAB: Pak Hindu family in Delhi names newborn Nagrikta

    However, the Opposition termed the bill as "unconstitutional", "divisive" and "an assault on the democratic and secular fabric of the nation". As many as 125 MPs voted in favour of the Bill in the Upper House and 99 against it.

    More GOA News

    Read more about:

    goa citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue