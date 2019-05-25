  • search
    Party rejected my wish to step down as CM, says Mamata Banerjee

    New Delhi, May 25: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) held an emergency meeting at party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's home today after ceding ground to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

    Party rejected my wish to step down as CM, says Mamata Banerjee

    This comes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation as party president which was categorically rejected by the Congress Working Committee meeting.

    In a press conference after an internal meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "At TMC's internal meeting, I offered to quit as CM but party rejected; maybe I will continue."

    "For the last five months, we could not work due to such prolonged elections. Despite all the hurdles, out vote share increased," Mamata added.

    "Nothing is unfair in love and war," Mamata Banerjee said after her party lost significant ground to BJP in West Bengal.

    Calling Election Commission as the man of the match of this election Mamata Banerjee said, "What can I do."

    Addressing the press conference Mamata Banerjee said that the central forces worked against the TMC. "An emergency situation was created. Hindu-Muslim division was done and votes were divided. We complained to the EC but nothing was looked into," she claimed.

    Accusing the Centre of hijacking the state administration Mamata said they created an emergency situation in the state in absolute targetted manner.

    Taking a jibe at the saffron party for not winning 23 seats in Bengal Mamata questioned: "They had targetted 23 in Bengal. Why didn't they get 23?"

    Bengal witnessed a saffron surge on Thursday as the BJP inflicted a body blow to Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from just two in 2014.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 20:05 [IST]
