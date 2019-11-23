  • search
    Party and family split, reads Supriya Sule's WhatsApp status message

    Mumbai, Nov 23: Following the latest developments in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule has changed her WhatsApp status. Her status reads, "party and family split."

    Her office too has confirmed the statement in the wake of her cousin, Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP and forming the government in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from the developments and said that he has nothing to do with this.

    He said in a statement that the decision taken by Ajit Pawar was in his personal capacity. The NCP neither endorses nor supports it.

    Praful Patel of the NCP too in a statement said that this decision does not have the backing of the NCP. He also said that Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with it.

    Ajit Pawar back-stabbed us, cheated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra: Sena

    Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Ajit Pawar betrayed his uncle. We support Sharad Pawar in this entire matter, Raut has also said.

    The BJP, however, maintained that it was the Shiv Sena which had stabbed the party. The mandate was clear, but the Shiv Sena backed out of forming the government.

